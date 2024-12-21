BTEUP releases date sheet for odd semester & special back paper exams 2024

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP), has published the 2024 date sheet for odd-semester and special back paper examinations, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Students planning to appear for these exams can access the schedule through BTEUP's official website at https://bteup.ac.in.



As per the released schedule, the odd-semester examinations are set to commence on December 28, 2024, and will conclude on January 11, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9.00 am to 11.30 am or 9.00 am to 12.00 pm, and the afternoon shift from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

The odd-semester back and special back paper exams will begin earlier, starting December 23, 2024, and will wrap up on January 13, 2025.

These exams will also follow a two-shift pattern: The morning shift from 9.00 am to 11.30 am or 9.00 am to 12.00 pm, and the afternoon shift from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm or 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.



Steps to download the BTEUP 2024 datesheet



Candidates can download the datesheet by following these steps:



1. Visit the official BTEUP website at https://bteup.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "Latest News" link.

3. Locate and click on the link for BTEUP 2024 Datesheet for Odd Semester & Special Back Paper Exams.

4. A PDF file will open; review the exam dates carefully.

5. Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.



For additional updates and detailed information, students are advised to regularly check the official BTEUP website.