XAT 2025 admit card releases tomorrow; key updates to exam pattern announced

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit card will be available for download starting tomorrow, December 20, as stated in a report by NDTV Education.

Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website. The exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The application period opened on July 15 and closed on December 10, 2024. Conducted by XLRI, the XAT assesses candidates for management education, with over 250 institutes accepting XAT scores for admission to their management programmes.



XAT 2025 admit card: Steps to download

1. Visit the official XAT website.

2. Click on the XAT 2025 admit card link.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Verify your details and download the admit card.

5. Print a copy for future reference.



The XAT 2025 admit card will include crucial details such as the candidate's XAT ID, name, photograph, signature, date of birth, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status. Additionally, it will provide exam details like the date, reporting time, gate closure time, duration, test city, exam centre name and address, emergency contact number, and exam day guidelines.



XAT 2025 pattern changes

The XAT administration has introduced significant changes to the 2025 exam format. These updates aim to enhance the evaluation process and assess essential management and leadership skills more effectively.



XAT 2025: Key updates

- Integration of Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) with GD & PI: The AEW component will now be conducted during the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) stages, rather than as part of the main exam.



- Revision in general knowledge section: The General Knowledge section has been reduced to 20 questions from the previous 25, comprising 12 current affairs and eight static GK questions to balance contemporary and foundational knowledge.



- Adjustment of exam timings: The XAT 2025 will be divided into two parts. Part One will last 170 minutes, while Part Two, focusing exclusively on General Knowledge, will be 10 minutes long. The total duration of the exam remains 180 minutes.



These updates aim to uphold the credibility and effectiveness of the XAT as a selection tool for management aspirants. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official XAT website regularly for further details and updates.