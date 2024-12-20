UGC-NET December 2024 exam: City intimation slip to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 exam. Once released, candidates can access the slip on the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. As of now, the exact date and time of the release have not been announced.



The UGC-NET December 2024 examination is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 19, 2025. This computer-based test (CBT) will span 180 minutes without any breaks between sections. The test comprises two papers, both featuring objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs).



Exam structure

- Paper I: 50 questions, 100 marks

This section assesses teaching and research aptitude, focusing on reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.

- Paper II: 100 questions, 200 marks

Based on the candidate's chosen subject, this paper evaluates domain knowledge.



Shift details

The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

- First shift: 9 am to 12 moon

- Second shift: 3 pm to 6 pm



Admit cards will be issued following the release of the city intimation slip.



Steps to download the UGC NET 2024 exam schedule

1. Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the "UGC NET December 2024 subject-wise exam schedule" link.

3. Open the PDF file to view the schedule.

4. Download and save a copy for future reference.



Stay tuned for updates on the city slip release, admit cards, and other exam-related information.