Prominent Delhi school receives bomb threat via email

A leading school in Delhi has received a bomb-threat via email, and this has prompted security personnel to carry out a search operation on its premises. This was informed by an official today, Friday, December 20, stated a report by PTI.

"We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad have been enlisted to participated in the search operation, another official said.

This is the sixth time in the last 11 days that schools in the national capital have received such threats, stated the PTI report.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, over 200 institutions in Delhi-NCR, including schools and hospitals, received similar bomb threats. While these were later confirmed as hoaxes, the fear they instill is anything but fake.

At the time, in an exclusive interview with EdexLive child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai highlighted how schools and children are soft targets for anti-social elements, spreading fear and chaos.

Cybersecurity experts have previously noted that many of these threats originate from pranksters or mischief-makers, often masked by VPNs to appear as international threats. Despite the odds, law enforcement treats every threat with utmost seriousness to ensure public safety.

Schools are also stepping up their safety measures, with experts recommending increased surveillance, emergency preparedness plans, and collaboration with law enforcement. Safety on school grounds must be a priority to rebuild trust.