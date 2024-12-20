NTA to release JEE Main 2025 exam city slip for Session 1 soon: How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam city intimation slip for Session 1 in the first week of January 2025. Registered candidates will be able to download the city slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once it becomes available.



The city slip will provide candidates with information about the city where their examination centre is located, helping them plan their travel arrangements. While the NTA has not yet confirmed an exact release date, it is advised that candidates regularly check the official website for updates.



Steps to download the JEE Main 2025 exam city slip:

1. Visit the official website at http://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the ‘JEE Main January Exam City Slip Download 2025’ link in the ‘Latest’ section.

3. Log in using your application number, password, and security pin.

4. View and download the city slip displayed on the screen.

5. Save a copy for future reference.



The JEE Main Session 1 exams are scheduled to begin on January 22, 2025, while Session 2 will be conducted from April 1 to April 8, 2025.

This national-level engineering entrance exam offers aspirants an opportunity to secure admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), and Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) programmes at prestigious institutions across India.



Stay updated with the latest announcements to ensure a smooth exam experience.