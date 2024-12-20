Loyola College hosts workshop to develop curriculum on Refugees, Statelessness and Mixed Migration

A three-day workshop on curriculum development focusing on refugees, statelessness and mixed migration was recently conducted at the Loyola College, Chennai, in which over 70 academicians from across the country participated.

It was jointly organised by the Loyola Institute of Social Science Training and Research (LISSTAR), Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The event aimed to conceptualise a comprehensive curriculum framework addressing the critical issues and challenges faced by refugees and stateless people, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The draft curriculum was presented, reviewed, and prepared for approval by the Board of Studies at the end of the workshop. The proposed curriculum seeks to sensitise and educate students on the complex realities of forced displacement, the legal and social hurdles encountered by refugees and stateless persons, and the global responses necessary to tackle these challenges.

Discipline-specific curriculum models were developed for fields such as law, political science, international relations, and English Literature, according to The New Indian Express report.

The outcomes align with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact on Refugees (2018), which highlights the need for international cooperation and shared responsibility in addressing the plight of displaced communities, said a press release.