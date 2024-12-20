LinkedIn debate: Should fresh graduates address seniors as 'sir'?

Connecting with recruiters, hiring managers, or professionals on LinkedIn to explore job opportunities is common. Job seekers often contact alumni from their universities for guidance or networking. However, a seemingly routine message recently sparked a heated discussion online about etiquette and respect, stated a report by Hindustan Times.

Writer and columnist Saket took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction to a message he received on LinkedIn from a young graduate. The fresher informed Saket that they both graduated from the same institute. However, what stood out to Saket was how he was addressed — by his first name.

Saket wrote, “Call me old-fashioned, but had connected with a young fresh 2025 pass out from my college when he sent a message on LinkedIn. His first message started with - Hi Saket, we are from the same college… And he lost me there itself. Son, you are a 2025 pass out and address a 1994 pass out with a first name. I still address 1993 and earlier pass outs as ‘Sir.’ This Americanised culture.”