Indian Air Force Agniveer 2024 Phase 1 results declared: Steps to download and details inside

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially announced the results of the Agniveer 2024 Phase 1 examination. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now access their results through the Agnipath Vayu portal at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.



This recruitment drive is part of the Agnipath scheme, a pivotal initiative by the government to induct young individuals into the Armed Forces for a four-year tenure.



How to check your result

Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

1. Visit the official website: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

2. Look for the “IAF Agniveer 2024 Phase 1 Results” link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password.

4. Submit the details to view and download your result.



Next steps

Qualified candidates will proceed to Phase 2 of the selection process, which involves additional testing, including a physical fitness examination and a medical test. The final merit list will be prepared based on overall performance in all stages of the selection.



About the Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath initiative, introduced by the Indian government, aims to attract young talent into the defence forces while providing them with a unique opportunity to serve the nation. Candidates recruited under this scheme are referred to as Agniveers and serve for four years, gaining valuable skills and experience.



Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding Phase 2 schedules and other notifications.



For further assistance, the IAF has provided a helpline on the portal to address any queries related to the recruitment process.