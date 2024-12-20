How did nine officers from Jharkhand join IAS without appearing for UPSC CSE?

Around nine officers from the Jharkhand Administrative Service (JAS) are expected to become Indian Administrative (IAS) officers. They are being inducted into the IAS cadre without appearing for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) as they are being promoted from the state civil service.

These senior officers have filled vacancies from 2023, DNA reports

To fill them, the Jharkhand government assembled a panel of suitable senior JAS officers from various departments and recommended 27 names to the Union Public Service Commission.

In addition, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Personnel Secretary Praveen Toppo recently attended a meeting in New Delhi with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officials.

According to officials, the UPSC board discussed and approved the promotion of these JAS personnel to IAS. After validating all of the relevant facts, the proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Personnel, Government of India.

Six officers from other state services, including the Health Department and the Planning and Development Department, are also being considered for promotion to the IAS. The Personnel Department has already submitted a list of 21 names to the Government of India and the UPSC.