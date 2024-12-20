Ensure no child drops out of school: Vijayapura District in-charge secretary

Vijayapura District in-charge secretary Ujwalkumar Ghosh has directed officials to ensure that no child drops out of school in the district. Chairing a review meeting at the ZP meeting hall on Wednesday, December 18, he underscored the need for creating a comprehensive plan for children’s educational progress and future development.

Highlighting the importance of Aadhaar seeding for children, Ghosh instructed Block Education Officers (BEOs) across taluks to expedite the process and resolve any technical mismatches in documentation, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ghosh stressed the need for effective communication with parents during teacher-parent meetings to ensure 100% enrolment and progress in Aadhaar seeding.

The district in-charge called for timely processing of applications across departments, urging taluk administrative officials to act on it. He directed tahsildars to work collaboratively for revenue-related tasks, including distribution of title deeds and identification of land for administrative buildings. Ghosh also insisted on adhering to quality standards in the midday meal scheme and monitoring food supplies, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing public health concerns, Ghosh emphasised maintaining adequate stocks of rabies and snakebite vaccines in government hospitals and instructed the District Health Officer (DHO) to ensure continuous monitoring of it. He also called for timely progress on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) work and improvements in birth and death registration systems.