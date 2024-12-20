Delhi-NCR schools face sixth bomb threat in two weeks, chaos ensues

The spate of bomb threats targeting schools in the Delhi-NCR region showed no signs of abating today, Friday, December 20.

After Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka received a threat earlier in the day, Lotus Valley International School in Sector 126, Noida, became the latest target, receiving a similar threat via email.



Panic gripped the premises as the school administration swiftly alerted the Noida Police. Law enforcement teams rushed to the site, evacuated the campus, and ensured that all students were safely sent home.



This marks the sixth such bomb threat to schools in the Delhi-NCR region in just two weeks, with the previous five targeting Delhi-based institutions. On Friday alone, three more schools in Delhi — Vishal Bharti Public School in Paschim Vihar, Krishna Model Public School in Jafarpur, and Ekta Model School in Najafgarh — also reported receiving similar threats, as per The Tribune.



Reacting to the threat at DPS Dwarka, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police for failing to catch the culprits. “The morale of such criminals is high because no one has been caught yet,” he stated.



Kejriwal had earlier blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose purview the Delhi Police operates, for what he called an alarming rise in the city’s crime rate.