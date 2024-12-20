CTET December 2024 answer keys to be out SOON; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish the answer keys for the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2024 on its official website, ctet.nic.in.

The provisional answer key for CTET is yet to be released. Candidates can check the answer keys on CTET's official website once it is released.

The board has also not specified the date and time of publication of the answer keys.

The CTET December 2024 examination was held on December 14, 2024, at several exam centres throughout the country. Going by past trends, the CBSE will issue the provisional answer key next.

Along with the provisional answer key, the OMR answer sheets of the candidates will be released, and an objection window will be opened. The answer key will likely be displayed for two to three days to allow candidates sufficient time to challenge the answers, according to Hindustan Times.

Candidates can make objections by paying a processing charge of Rs 1,000 per question. Only paid objections submitted during the specified time will be considered. Objections submitted without a fee or by any other method will be rejected.

All objections will be reviewed by subject matter experts, who will then prepare the final answer keys.

The results will be announced based on the final answer keys. If the objections to the answer keys are accepted by the subject experts, the fee will be reimbursed to the candidate once the results are declared.