Conquer the conquest — The SAT survival 101 is here!

Students often see measurable improvement in their SAT scores with subsequent attempts, particularly when they take a strategic approach to preparation. Research indicates that over two-thirds of students improve their scores on their second attempt.

This improvement is primarily due to increased familiarity with the test format and the ability to focus on specific areas where they can improve.

Successful students leverage official resources like Khan Academy’s free SAT practice, which provides personalized study plans based on their previous performance.

This targeted preparation allows them to refine their skills and build confidence before retaking the test. For Indian students balancing multiple priorities, careful planning and learning from each attempt can make a significant difference.

With two to three well-spaced attempts, most students achieve their target scores.