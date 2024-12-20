Conquer the conquest — The SAT survival 101 is here!
Many students take multiple attempts to improve scores. What patterns have you observed in score improvements across attempts?
Students often see measurable improvement in their SAT scores with subsequent attempts, particularly when they take a strategic approach to preparation. Research indicates that over two-thirds of students improve their scores on their second attempt.
This improvement is primarily due to increased familiarity with the test format and the ability to focus on specific areas where they can improve.
Successful students leverage official resources like Khan Academy’s free SAT practice, which provides personalized study plans based on their previous performance.
This targeted preparation allows them to refine their skills and build confidence before retaking the test. For Indian students balancing multiple priorities, careful planning and learning from each attempt can make a significant difference.
With two to three well-spaced attempts, most students achieve their target scores.
Beyond test prep companies, what College Board resources should students be using more effectively?
Students should maximise College Board’s free official resources to enhance their SAT preparation. Tools like Khan Academy’s adaptive practice, the SAT Prep mobile app, and the Bluebook digital testing guide provide personalised feedback and simulate real test conditions, helping students focus on areas for improvement.
With over 126 test centers across India, the College Board has ensured widespread access. The recent transition to the digital SAT further personalizes the testing experience, making it more efficient and user-friendly. For students without devices, the Device Lending Program bridges digital access gaps, ensuring equitable participation.
Through the partnership with Khan Academy, students gain access to thousands of practice questions, instructional videos, and six full-length practice exams via Bluebook. These resources empower students to build confidence and master the SAT, aligning with the College Board’s mission to support student success globally.