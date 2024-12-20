CAT results 2024 declared: 14 candidates secure perfect 100 percentile, check details here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced the CAT 2024 results. This was stated in a report by Zee News. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test can now check their results on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Among the successful candidates, 14 secured a perfect 100 percentile, including 13 male candidates and one female candidate.



Following this, IIM Calcutta released the final answer key for CAT 2024 on December 17, which is available through the candidate login portal. The Common Admission Test was conducted on November 24, 2024, across 389 nationwide test centres in 170 cities. The exam was conducted for a duration of 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted for each section, and was held in three sessions:



- 8.30 am to 10.30 am

- 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm

- 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm



Moreover, the CAT response sheet was out on November 29, followed by the provisional answer key on December 3. The objection window for the provisional answer key closed on December 5, 2024.



Steps to check CAT results 2024

1. Visit the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Next, click on the IIM CAT result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Check your result and download it.

6. Take a printed copy



As per the official IIM CAT 2024 information bulletin:

- 15% of seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates

- 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates

- 27% for Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC)

- Up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

- 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD)



Out of the 2.93 lakh candidates who took the exam:

- 1.07 lakh were female

- 1.86 lakh were male

- Five were transgender