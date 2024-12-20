BPSC 70th CCE re-exam scheduled for January 4, 2025: Details inside

A major update has been issued regarding the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), according to a report by Patrika. The re-exam for the BPSC 70th CCE has been rescheduled to January 4, 2025.

The earlier exam, conducted on December 13, 2024, was cancelled following disturbances at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna. BPSC has released an official notice detailing the new exam date and arrangements.



BPSC 70th CCE re-exam notice

According to the official notice, the re-examination will take place on January 4, 2025. The commission stated that this decision was made to uphold the integrity of the examination process and ensure fairness for all candidates. BPSC has encouraged candidates to use the extra time for preparation and has assured a smoother examination process this time.



Important points regarding the BPSC exam

- Exam cancelled at only one centre out of 912: The disturbance leading to the cancellation was isolated to the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna.



- One individual arrested: An individual responsible for causing disruptions during the examination has been apprehended. Question papers that were missing from the hall were also recovered from this person.



Exam cancelled only at Bapu examination centre

The cancellation was triggered by disturbances on December 13, when candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre in the Kumhrar area protested against alleged delays in question paper distribution and claims of paper leaks.



A case was subsequently filed at the Agam Kuan police station against 50-60 unidentified individuals, as reported by the duty magistrate. While the exam was successfully conducted at 911 centres across Bihar, the disruptions at the Bapu Examination Centre necessitated the cancellation.