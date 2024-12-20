All India OBC Students' Association writes to PMO, urges for timely disbursal of NFOBC stipends

In the letter, AIOBCSA noted that the fellowship scheme, implemented by the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), has been "a lifeline for many scholars from the OBC community, enabling them to pursue advanced research and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s intellectual and social progress."

However, irregular disbursements — often delayed by six to nine months — have left many beneficiaries in precarious situations. "Many fellowship holders rely solely on this fellowship for their livelihood, academic expenses, and research activities," the letter stated, adding that the delays disrupt academic pursuits and even force some scholars to take up jobs or abandon their research entirely.

The association urged that NFOBC disbursements be aligned with those of other centrally funded fellowship schemes, which follow a monthly schedule.

"Timely disbursement will alleviate the financial strain on scholars, enabling them to focus entirely on their academic and research commitments," AIOBCSA wrote, underlining the importance of equity and efficiency in supporting OBC researchers.

Signed by G Kiran Kumar, National President of AIOBCSA, the letter concluded with an appeal to ensure consistency in disbursement practices to strengthen support for scholars and enhance inclusivity in academic progress.