Will take steps to ensure that local students get PG medical seats: Telangana Health Minister

Assuring parents that the state government would always protect the interests of students from Telangana, State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday, December 18, made it clear that court orders on Government Orders (GOs) 158 and 149 would be thoroughly studied and steps taken to ensure eligible local candidates get PG medical seats.

The high court had on Tuesday, December 18, struck down the GOs specifying local tags and allowed all students who completed MBBS, BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) or BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) courses in Telangana to participate in the counselling for local-category seats in the post graduate medical admissions for the academic year 2024-25, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister said the GOs were introduced to protect the interests of the local students and not to harm them.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rajanarasimha said: "We had introduced GOs 148 and 149 to benefit Telangana students by making non-local students who studied under the 15% unreserved quota in medical colleges in Telangana ineligible for the local quota in PG admissions. We have brought GOs 148 and 149 to benefit Telangana students by making non-local students who studied under the 15% unreserved quota in medical colleges in Telangana ineligible for the local quota in PG admissions. We will thoroughly examine the court's ruling and take steps to ensure that local students get PG seats.”