Tirupathur district colleges get Police Akkas; students encouraged to share concerns

In a bid to prevent crimes against women, Tirupathur Superintendent of Police Shreya Gupta launched the Police Akka initiative on Wednesday, December 18.

Under the scheme, senior women sub-inspectors or head constables are designated as Police Akkas for all 27 colleges located in the district. The initiative aims to encourage students to share their concerns, including issues such as sexual harassment or eve-teasing, with these designated officers, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A Anbarasi, Inspector of the Crime Against Women Section at the SP’s office, told The New Indian Express that the designated police akkas would visit the colleges twice a month to conduct awareness sessions with female students. “We assure them that their identities and issues will be be kept confidential,” she said.

The initiative seeks to build trust between the police and students, encouraging them to confide in police akkas as they would to an elder sister. A QR code has also been pasted at key locations within the colleges, providing students with details about their designated police akka, including her name and contact information, according to The New Indian Express report.

The scheme also extends to around 220 schools in the district. Girl students are encouraged to call at government helpline numbers 1098 and 181, in case of emergency.