No broken or rotten eggs given to students: Kanniyakumari District administration

Broken or rotten eggs have not been given to students in Kuzhithurai schools, said Kanniyakumari district administration.

In a press release on Wednesday, December 18, District Collector R Alagumeena said that under the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR nutritious meal scheme, lunch along with an egg was provided daily to 62,976 students studying in 664 government, government-aided schools and special schools in the district, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Through distributors, eggs were distributed to schools twice a week. A total of around 13,85,032 eggs were distributed in a month.

As the eggs could easily rot, the respective organisers were instructed to receive the eggs after a check. The press release noted that on December 6, of the 197 eggs given to girls middle school in Kuzhithurai, five eggs were found broken/rotten.

Besides, of the 96 eggs received in village elementary school in Kuzhithurai, an egg was broken/rotten.

Finding out about this, new eggs were given through the distributor and the broken and rotten eggs were destroyed. The collector noted that no broken or rotten eggs were given to the school students, according to The New Indian Express report.