NMC issues showcause notices to 34 medical colleges in Telangana & AP over stipend discrepancies

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued show cause notices to 34 medical colleges across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for failing to provide mandatory stipends to their interns, stated a report by Newsmeter.

This follows a circular issued by the NMC on October 6 mandating that all medical colleges comply with the norms for paying interns in accordance with their respective state government policies.



The NMC’s move follows complaints from medical students and interns regarding the non-payment of stipends. In its notices, the commission has sought an explanation from these colleges and directed them to submit compliance reports. Colleges that fail to adhere to the norms could face severe penalties, including suspension of recognition.



The situation is especially concerning in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where several colleges reportedly ignored the guidelines, leaving interns to manage without their entitled financial support.



The NMC has emphasised its commitment to ensuring fair practices and protecting the rights of medical students. This action serves as a warning to institutions to prioritise compliance with regulations or face stringent measures.