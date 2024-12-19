IIM CAT 2024 result updates: Answer key released, results expected soon on iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is expected to announce the CAT 2024 results soon through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, stated a report by Business Standard.

Once released, candidates can log in to check their scores and download their scorecards.



The IIM CAT 2024 final answer key was released on December 17, 2024, and made available through the candidate login portal. As per reports, the institute will also announce the CAT cut-off scores, toppers’ details, and other key updates alongside the result declaration.



The CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24, 2024, across 389 test centres in 170 cities in India. The exam was divided into three sessions:



- Session 1: 8.30 am to 10.30 am

- Session 2: 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm

- Session 3: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm



The CAT response sheet was released on November 29, 2024, followed by the provisional answer key on December 3, 2024. The objection window closed on December 5, 2024, with 405 objections received across the three sessions. An expert panel reviewed these objections, leading to changes in the final answer key.



How to download CAT 2024 final answer key:

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the “Candidate Login” link on the homepage.

3. Enter your User ID and Password to log in.

4. Click on the link for the Final Answer Key PDF.

5. The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download it for future reference.



Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on the result announcement.