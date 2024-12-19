ICSI opens registration for CSEET May 2025 exams: Apply by April 15

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the online application process for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) scheduled for May 3, 2025. Aspirants can register through the official ICSI website — https://icsi.edu — or the Smash Portal — https://smash.icsi.edu. The deadline for applications is April 15, 2025, according to a report by The Indian Express.



To apply for the CSEET May 2025, candidates must provide basic personal details, including their names and qualifications, pay the application fee, and upload the required documents. Eligibility criteria include passing or appearing for Class XII examinations.



Certain candidates are exempted from the CSEET. ICSI Foundation, Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI), and Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) final qualified candidates can directly enroll in the CS Executive Programme. Graduates with at least 50% marks and postgraduate students are also eligible for direct admission.



Steps to register for CSEET May 2025:



1. Visit https://icsi.edu.

2. Navigate to Online Services and select "CSEET 2025 Registration."

3. Click "Proceed" on the next window.

4. Complete the registration form.

5. Review and submit the form.

6. Pay the application fee.

7. Save the application confirmation for future reference.



Applicants must upload documents such as Class X and Class XII certificates, category certificates (if applicable), and scanned copies of their photographs and signatures.



Interested candidates are encouraged to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.