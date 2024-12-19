“How will children be born?”: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on live-in relationships, same-sex marriages

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that live-in relationships and same-sex marriages are "against the rules of society" and will lead to the collapse of societal structures.

In an interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, when asked about his thoughts on live-in relationships, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways stated that they were "wrong," reports Hindustan Times.

He recalled an incident from when he visited the British Parliament, where he was asked by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister about the biggest problems plaguing India, to which he mentioned poverty, unemployment, and starvation. However, finding out what the United Kingdom's (UK) biggest problem for its lawmakers was left him surprised.

“When I asked them the same question, they said the biggest issue in European countries was that the majority young population was not getting married!” he said.

When Bhatia asked him about how it would affect a country, Gadkari said, “How will children be born, what will be their future?”

"If you dismantle the social lifestyle, what kind of impact will it have on people?" he added.

Talking about Indian society, he said, “Why is this society stable, the proportion of ladies and gents is right, tomorrow if the proportion of ladies will be 1500 and men will be 1000 then we would have to permit men to have two wives.”

He added that same-sex marriage would "lead to the collapse of the social structure."

Gadkari stated that it is the society that ultimately decides its norms, and that he was merely pointing out what he thought was wrong.