Gurugram and Haryana schools shift to hybrid mode amid rising pollution levels

The Haryana School Education Department has mandated hybrid teaching for all classes except X and XII in both government and private schools. The decision addresses student safety as air quality in Delhi-NCR worsens. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.



In line with Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed schools in Faridabad and Gurugram to switch to online classes wherever feasible. The official notice states, "All actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the latest GRAP Schedule... be implemented with immediate effect."

“Accordingly, all the Heads of Schools of Govt. and Private Schools of Faridabad and Gurugram district of the State are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and XI in a Hybrid Mode' i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders,” the official order reads.



School heads are instructed to notify parents promptly about the transition and implement hybrid modes for Classes up to IX and XI until further notice. This decision builds on previous actions under Stages I-III of GRAP.In addition to this, previously, schools in Gurugram were directed to shut down for students up to Class V. This was owing to the worsening air quality and enforcement of Stage III under GRAP.