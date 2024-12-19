ChatGPT now available on WhatsApp: OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot accessible to all

As the year draws to a close, OpenAI has introduced a groundbreaking update, making its popular AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, accessible directly through WhatsApp and phone calls, stated Financial Times in a report.

This new development, announced on December 18, marks a significant milestone in OpenAI's mission to make artificial general intelligence (AGI) available to everyone.



Until now, ChatGPT was accessible via apps for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows. With this update, OpenAI aims to reduce barriers to AI interaction, offering a more accessible way for users to engage with its technology. “We care about reducing barriers for more people to try AI and see what it can do,” said Antonia W, Product Manager at OpenAI, during the live demo of the new feature.



To use ChatGPT via WhatsApp, US users can now call toll-free at 1-800-CHAT-GPT (1-800-242-8478). Global users, on the other hand, can easily add ChatGPT on WhatsApp by scanning a QR code or saving the number shared during the demo.



This new feature not only broadens access to OpenAI’s AI capabilities but also exemplifies a further step towards making AGI more accessible, paving the way for its integration into everyday communication tools.