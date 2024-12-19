CAT 2024 results expected today: Check scores, percentile calculation methodology, and more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, is set to release the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials. This was stated in a report by NDTV Education.

Along with the results, the institute will publish the CAT 2024 cut-off scores, toppers, scorecards, and other related details.



The CAT 2024 score will remain valid until December 31, 2025. Candidates who qualify for the examination will become eligible for the flagship and executive programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India.



Held on November 24, 2024, across 389 exam centres nationwide, CAT 2024 saw 3.29 lakh registrations, with nearly 2.93 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, recording an impressive 89% attendance rate.



How percentile scores are calculated

The percentile score calculation involves the following steps, illustrated using the Quantitative Ability (QA) section:

1. Total Candidates (N): Determine the number of candidates who appeared for the exam across all sessions.

2. Rank Assignment (r): Assign ranks based on scaled scores. Candidates with identical scaled scores receive identical ranks.

3. Percentile Calculation (P): Use the formula:

P = (N − r)/N × 100

4. Rounding off: Percentile scores are rounded to two decimal points. For instance, scores ≥99.995 are rounded to 100, while scores between 99.985 and 99.995 are rounded to 99.99.



This methodology is applied to compute the overall percentile and scores for the other sections — Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC).



As an example, if two candidates achieve the highest scaled score in the QA section, both will be ranked 1, while the next rank assigned would be 3. This ranking system ensures fairness in percentile calculations.



Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website for further announcements.