“Brand matters more than branch”: IIT Madras grad attributes 55 LPA job offer to institute’s brand value

In the post, which was made in the subreditt r/Btechtards, the author claimed that they are getting a base salary of Rs 60 lakh per annum in the second year of his job, after graduating from a less popular branch at IIT Madras, which is one of the most coveted among IITs.

The author described their experience of picking a less popular branch at IIT Madras over a CS seat at IIT Bhilai, which resulted in a job offer with a salary of Rs 55 lakh per year.

They emphasised that the 'IIT tag' had a substantial impact on employment prospects, saying, "A degree from an old IIT isn't just a degree, it's a signal."

The post stated that, while technical skills may be learnt on one's own, the brand value and network of a well-established IIT provide unparalleled prospects.

“You don’t need a CS degree to be a great developer. What you do need is access to the right ecosystem, and Old IITs provide exactly that," the author stated, as per Pune Pulse.

This post elicited a number of responses.

One person commented, “My friend got a 1 crore package in India in placements with CS from ‘not old’ IIT. There is no set rule. At the end of the day, you have to work hard and seize the opportunities available.”

A different user said, "I low key feel OP is one of those who get annoyed if someone from a tier 3 college earns the same salary in the same position as they do."

This exchange follows similar sentiments expressed in numerous Reddit threads, when users compare the benefits of a preferred branch at a newer college vs a less appealing branch at a more prestigious institution.

In one of these exchanges, a user says, "When you choose a college, always go for the older IITs, even if you get good branches in tier 3 IITs."