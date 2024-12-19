About 80 colleges in USA may face closure even as Ivy League enrollments surge: Report

A recent report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia warns that nearly 80 colleges in the United States of America (USA) may face closure within the next five years, highlighting a growing crisis among smaller education institutions.

The report identifies a "demographic cliff," referring to a projected decline in college-age students, as a primary factor contributing to these potential closures. This demographic shift is expected to intensify, leading to significant enrollment declines, according to the Times of India.

In a worst-case scenario, the report predicts up to 80 additional college closures annually, a 142 per cent increase from recent averages. Even under less severe conditions, gradual enrollment declines could push closure rates up by 8.1 per cent annually.

Financial distress is another critical factor driving these closures. Many institutions are operating with persistently negative margins, unable to cover rising operational costs due to stagnant or falling revenues. The report's analysis of historical data between 2002 and 2023 revealed that 84 of the 100 riskiest institutions assessed closed within just three years.

Indicators of financial distress include low faculty salaries, smaller endowments, and an overreliance on tuition revenue — a precarious position as enrollment numbers decline.

While elite institutions like Ivy League schools are experiencing record-breaking application surges, smaller colleges are struggling to adapt to these challenges. The rising cost of tuition and growing scepticism about the return on investment for a degree have exacerbated enrollment declines.

A 15 per cent enrollment decline is projected between 2025 and 2029, further straining the financial stability of these institutions.

The report underscores the need for strategic planning and adaptation among smaller colleges to navigate these challenges. Without significant changes, many of these institutions may be forced to close their doors, impacting students, faculty, and local communities.