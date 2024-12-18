Woman slaps six-year-old boy, sparks outrage in local community

Instead of calming down, the woman allegedly threatened to hit the boy again if she ever found him alone, raising serious concerns about his safety.

In a video recorded by a bystander, the accused can be seen hurling abuses at the person filming the incident. When questioned about her behaviour, the woman reportedly slapped the person recording and caused their phone to fall to the ground.

The footage also shows other residents stepping in to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

The father of the young boy has since filed a police complaint against the woman. The police confirmed that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the children, which later involved their mothers.

“A complaint has been registered, and action will be taken based on the investigation,” said the police in their statement, according to the HT report.