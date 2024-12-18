UPSSSC releases provisional answer key for X-Ray Technician Main exam 2024 – download now!

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the X-Ray Technician Main Exam 2024, as stated in a report by Scroll.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website: https://upsssc.gov.in



The X-Ray Technician Main Exam was successfully held on December 15, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 382 X-Ray Technician vacancies in various healthcare departments across Uttar Pradesh. With the provisional answer key now available, candidates have an opportunity to review their performance and estimate their scores.



How to download the X-Ray answer key 2024

1. Visit the official website at https://upsssc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Important Announcements’ section.

3. Look for the link titled ‘X-Ray Answer Key 2024’ and click on it.

4. The answer key will open – review it carefully.

5. Download the answer key and take a printout for your records.



Direct access

A direct link to the answer key is also available on the website to ensure quick and easy access for all candidates.



Candidates are encouraged to visit the UPSSSC official website for any updates, notifications, or detailed information about the recruitment process. Checking the answer key thoroughly will help applicants identify any discrepancies and raise objections, if necessary, within the stipulated timeframe as per the committee's guidelines.