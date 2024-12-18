Telangana: Show cause notice to 80 teachers, Deputy Inspector of Schools suspended for disrupting classes

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty issued show cause notice to 80 teachers and suspended Deputy IoS (Inspector of Schools) K Yadagiri for shutting operations during school hours to hold a celebration.

On December 13, the Banjara Hills Gazetted HM and Shaikpet Deputy Inspector of Schools, K Yadigiri, who was also holding full additional charge as a teacher, disrupted classes to allow students to have a lunch party. In response, the Collector took action against Yadagiri for neglecting his duties, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Durishetty also warned that strict action would be taken against any teachers found negligent in their responsibilities.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday, December 17, highlighted the global significance of technological advancements amidst ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony for BTech graduates from the Electronics and Mechanical Engineer (EME) Degree Engineering Course-105 and Technical Entry Scheme Course-42 at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, he emphasised the pivotal role of a well-equipped and motivated army as a nation’s strength, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing the graduates, he said, “Your role is crucial for our armed forces in fostering innovation and enhancing capabilities.” He also shared motivational words, urging them to be mindful of their thoughts, words, actions, and habits, stating, “Your character defines your destiny.”