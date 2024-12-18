Tamil Nadu Board students asked to apply for central scholarship

The Government of Tamil Nadu has urged all eligible students to apply for the Central sector scheme of scholarship for college and university students.

Students who scored more than 80% in the Class XII examinations, have a family income below Rs 4.5 lakh and are not beneficiaries of any other scheme are eligible to apply for the scholarship, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Under the scheme, Rs 12,000 per annum will be provided for students at the graduation level and Rs 20,000 at postgraduate level. Students pursuing integrated courses or professional courses where the duration is five years will get Rs 20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth year.

However, students pursuing technical courses such as BTech and BEngg. where the duration is four years will get Rs 20,000 in the fourth year. The scholarship will be disbursed directly into the savings bank accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, is providing a maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum for pursuing graduate/postgraduate degree in colleges and universities and for professional courses. The total number of scholarships is divided among the State Education Boards based on the state's population in the 18-25 age group, after segregating the share of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on the basis of a number of students passing out from various boards in the country.

As much as 50% of the scholarships are earmarked for girls. The number of scholarships allotted to a state education board is distributed among pass-outs of the humanities, science and commerce streams in the ratio of 3:3:1, according to The New Indian Express report.

However, students should not avail the benefit of any other scholarship schemes, including state-run scholarship schemes/fee waivers and reimbursement schemes. Students can check the National Scholarships Portal (NSP) (www.scholarships.gov.in) for timelines for opening and closing of the portal.