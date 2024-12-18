SFI protests against Kerala Governor: Four members arrested, over 100 booked

From the Student's Federation of India (SFI), which is the student wing of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)), four activists were arrested.

This is related to the protest which was staged by SFI against the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan at Kerala University Senate campus in Thiruvananthapuram, informed a police official, as per a report by PTI.

The students were arrested on Tuesday evening, December 16, and later released on bail.

"A case was registered against over 100 SFI activists. The arrest of four of them was recorded and they were released on bail," a police officer said.

He added that the case was registered for unlawful assembly, taking out a march without permission, and other similar offences.

The protests by students from the Left-aligned student union turned intense on Tuesday, December 17.

The activists of SFI forcefully opened the closed gates of the campus made their way towards the Senate Hall where the governor was in a seminar.

Though the doors and windows of the hall were shut by the police, a minor scuffle broke out. The SFI activists staged a sit-in protest at the portals of the Senate Hall and held a protest march through the campus.

The ruling CPI(M) and the SFI have been at loggerheads with Governor Khan over various issues for some time in Kerala.