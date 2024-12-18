Pushpa 2 stampede tragedy: Eight-year-old declared brain dead, legal troubles mount for Allu Arjun

Sai Teja, an eight-year-old boy injured during a stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, has been declared brain dead owing to oxygen deprivation, confirmed Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday, December 17. This was stated in a report by Cinema Express.

The announcement followed his visit to KIMS Hospital, where the boy is receiving treatment.



Doctors have reported that Sai Teja remains on mechanical ventilation with minimal oxygen support, and has stable vital signs. While his fever has subsided, he continues to exhibit no significant neurological responses.

A tracheostomy is planned to facilitate gradual weaning from ventilator support. However, recovery is uncertain as the child’s brain sustained severe damage owing to the lack of oxygen during the incident.



The stampede occurred on December 4, during the premiere of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, when Teja and his family attended the show. Chaos erupted following the unannounced arrival of actor Allu Arjun and his team, compounded by inadequate security measures at the theatre. The tragedy claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi and left her nine-year-old son, Tej, critically injured.

In response, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management based on a complaint from the deceased's family. The actor, who was taken into custody by Chikkadpally Police, was presented in front of the Telangana High Court. He was granted interim bail on Friday, December 13, after filing a quash petition and released the following day.



The incident has also sparked controversy online, with the Cybercrime police filing at least four cases against Allu Arjun’s fans. They allegedly made derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, prompting complaints from Congress party leaders.

Cybercrime units in Hyderabad and surrounding districts are monitoring social media for unverified and malicious posts targeting the chief minister.



Authorities have highlighted the lack of preparedness at the event and the negligence of the theatre management, which failed to prevent the chaos. Meanwhile, Sai Teja’s family continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of the tragedy.