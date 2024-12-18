ICAI CA Final November 2024 results expected to be out by December 26

The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants) CA Final result for the November 2024 exam is likely to be announced in the last week of December. As per ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the result is expected to be released on December 26, 2024. This was stated in a report by Shiksha.

Both the CA Final November 2024 result and merit list will be available on the official ICAI result website: icai.nic.in/caresult.



The CA Final result cum scorecard will display essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photo, signature, course group, exam dates, and paper-wise scores.

Meanwhile, the merit list will include the candidate's name, scores, and overall pass percentage.



Sharing the expected date, ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The ICAI Final results are expected in the last week of December, and the likely date of the result may be December 26 by evening."