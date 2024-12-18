ICAI CA Final November 2024 results expected to be out by December 26

The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants) CA Final result for the November 2024 exam is likely to be announced in the last week of December. As per ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the result is expected to be released on December 26, 2024. This was stated in a report by Shiksha.
Both the CA Final November 2024 result and merit list will be available on the official ICAI result website: icai.nic.in/caresult.
The CA Final result cum scorecard will display essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photo, signature, course group, exam dates, and paper-wise scores.
Meanwhile, the merit list will include the candidate's name, scores, and overall pass percentage.
Sharing the expected date, ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on X (formerly Twitter):
"The ICAI Final results are expected in the last week of December, and the likely date of the result may be December 26 by evening."
How to download CA Final result November 2024?
The CA Final result cum scorecard will be released online only. Hard copies will not be sent to candidates. Follow these steps to download the CA Final result for November 2024:
- Visit the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in/caresult
- Click on the links indicating CA Final result/merit list (November 2024)
- Enter your ICAI roll number and registration number
- Enter the CAPTCHA code as displayed
- Click on 'Submit’ and check your result
The CA Final exam for both groups was conducted on November 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024. The results for both course groups will be declared simultaneously.
Following the result announcement, the marks verification window will open the next day. Students can apply for verification by filling out an online application form.