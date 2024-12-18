Governor orders TN gov't to revoke VC appointment notification, citing SC norm violations

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has instructed the Government to revoke its notification regarding the appointment of a vice-chancellor at a state-run university. According to an official release from the Raj Bhavan, the notification breaches the Supreme Court's guidelines and should be reissued according to the prescribed regulations. This was stated in a report by PTI.



As the chancellor of Annamalai University, the governor formed a search committee to select a candidate for the position of vice-chancellor. This committee included representatives from the chancellor, the university syndicate, and the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).



The Raj Bhavan release stated that the formation of this committee adhered to the provisions outlined in the Annamalai University Act and UGC Regulations, 2018, which the Supreme Court deemed mandatory.



In his letter dated October 25, 2024, the chancellor directed the Tamil Nadu government to notify this search committee. However, the Higher Education Department subsequently issued a Government Order on December 9, 2024, which omitted the UGC chairman's nominee, a move the Governor’s office described as a deliberate violation of Supreme Court rulings.



In the case of Prof (Dr) Sreejith PS Vs Dr Rajasree MS & Others, the Supreme Court ruled that any vice-chancellor appointment based on a search committee that deviates from UGC Regulations must be considered 'void ab initio,' invalid from the outset.



Therefore, the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu government is invalid as it contravenes UGC regulations and the Supreme Court's directives.



Governor Ravi has now urged the state government to retract the notification and reissue it by including the UGC chairman's nominee, ensuring full compliance with the established norms.