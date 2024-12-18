From tech icons to Hollywood royalty — who aced SAT, who didn't?

Mark Zuckerberg aced the SAT with a perfect 1600, then founded Facebook — proving he was always good at connecting.
Bill Gates, with a near-perfect 1590, turned his SAT score into the Microsoft empire.
Ke$ha hit a high note with 1500, but swapped books for beats to become a pop star.
Jesse Eisenberg, with a score of 1260, had enough brains to play Zuckerberg on-screen, but not quite to rival him in real life.
Courteney Cox scored 1150, and we’ll bet Monica would have insisted on studying harder.
Bill Clinton earned a modest 1030, but still managed to charm his way to the presidency (and a Rhodes Scholarship!).