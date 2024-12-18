From tech icons to Hollywood royalty — who aced SAT, who didn't?

It is truly famous scores, no pressure for these public personalities when it comes to the SAT
Check the list out
Check the list out(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

1. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg(Pic: Wikipedia)

Mark Zuckerberg aced the SAT with a perfect 1600, then founded Facebook — proving he was always good at connecting.

2. Bill Gates

Bill Gates, with a near-perfect 1590, turned his SAT score into the Microsoft empire.

3. Ke$ha

Ke$ha hit a high note with 1500, but swapped books for beats to become a pop star.

4. Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg(Pic: Wikipedia)

Jesse Eisenberg, with a score of 1260, had enough brains to play Zuckerberg on-screen, but not quite to rival him in real life.

5. Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox scored 1150, and we’ll bet Monica would have insisted on studying harder.

6. Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton earned a modest 1030, but still managed to charm his way to the presidency (and a Rhodes Scholarship!).

