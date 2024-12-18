Fake cops held for robbing students at gunpoint in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested four men who posed as police officers and allegedly robbed a group of students at gunpoint in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi, officials said on Tuesday, December 17.

The accused used false claims of illegal activities to intimidate the victims and steal cash, stated The New Indian Express report.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Vichitra Veer, the incident took place on December 10 at around 9.40 pm.

Six students living in a rented flat in Subhash Nagar were confronted by the suspects, who claimed to be police personnel. The imposters accused the students of operating an illegal call center and insisted on conducting an immediate search. Under this pretence, the robbers seized Rs 1.55 lakh from the students at gunpoint before fleeing.

Following a complaint at the Hari Nagar Police Station, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered, and a special team was formed to investigate.

"The police swiftly identified and arrested three suspects: Manpreet Singh (29), Junaid Wasid (23), and Kuldeep Singh (22). Their interrogation led to the arrest of a fourth accomplice, Sarabjeet (22), from Tilak Nagar," said the DCP.

During grilling, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting they targeted the students under the assumption that fear of exposure would prevent the victims from reporting the theft.

"On interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they had received information about students carrying out some illegal activities in Subhash Nagar, Delhi. They thought that if they took money from them, they would not file a complaint with the police," said the DCP.

Police also recovered Rs 1 lakh of the stolen money, a pistol, a live cartridge, and the car used in the crime.