CAT 2024 final answer key released: When will the results be out?

The final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 was released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta on December 17.

Students who sat for the exam can now view the answer key on their official website, iimcat.ac.in. The results for CAT 2024 are expected to be announced soon, and once they are out, a direct link to check them will also be available on their site.

Based on the procedures followed in previous years, the CAT 2024 results will include details such as the cut-off scores, individual scorecards, and a list of the exam’s top scorers, stated a report by Hindustan Times.

The CAT 2024 exam was held on November 24 at 389 test centres located in 170 cities across India. The test duration was 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each section.

The examination was conducted in three sessions: the first session ran from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

The response sheets for the exam were released on November 29. A provisional answer key followed on December 3, and the objection window for candidates to raise any issues closed on December 5.

How to download the final answer key?