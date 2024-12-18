Ballari university scripts history by appointing Karnataka’s first trans woman as guest lecturer

Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Ballari has achieved a significant milestone by appointing Renuka Pojari, a 35-year-old trans woman, as a guest lecturer in the Kannada department, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

This marks the first instance in Karnataka where a trans individual has been appointed for such a role at a university. Renuka, who holds a postgraduate degree in Kannada, sees her new role as a stepping stone for the transgender community, aiming to motivate others to pursue higher education and professional opportunities.



Renuka’s appointment is seen as a progressive step towards inclusivity and acceptance within academic circles. She remains committed to her goal of completing a PhD and securing a full-time professorship. She expressed her hope for societal acceptance, stating, “Those from the transgender community believe that begging is the only option they have for a living. But those who have completed degree courses have taken up jobs, and some have been appointed as high school teachers."

Adding further, she said, "I am the first person from the community to be appointed as a guest lecturer in a university in the state. I will do my PhD in Kannada and appear for NET (National Eligibility Test) and SET (State Eligibility Test) exams to be appointed as a professor in a government college. My request to my community members is to stop begging and pursue education. If we start doing good things, society will definitely support us,” she said.



The support from the university administration, especially Registrar SN Rudresh, highlights the institution’s commitment to diversity and inclusiveness. Renuka’s story serves as a source of inspiration and encouragement for the transgender community, showcasing that higher education and professional opportunities are within their reach.