Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) declares part 3 results for 2021-24 session

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) officially announced the results for Part 3 of the 2021-24 session on December 18, 2024, this was stated in a report by Times of India.

Students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) programmes such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and others can now access their results online. To check their results, students must select their respective colleges and enter their roll numbers.



Exam and result details

The Part 3 examinations were held across various examination centres from August 23 to September 5, 2024. These results are crucial for students nearing the completion of their undergraduate courses. If students encounter any difficulties while checking their results, they can contact the university’s helpline at 0621-2243071 or email the administration.



Once the results are viewed online, candidates can download their provisional mark sheets for immediate reference. However, the original mark sheets will only be available through their respective colleges and must be collected in person.



Steps to check BRABU part 3 result 2024 online

1. Visit the official website: Search for the BRABU official website at http://www.brabu.net.

2. Navigate to the results section: Look for the 'Part 3 Results 2024' link or find the relevant result section on the homepage.

3. Select your college: Choose your college from the dropdown menu provided.

4. Enter your roll number: Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card.

5. Submit and view results: Click the 'Submit' button to view your detailed results

6. Download the provisional mark sheet: Save and download your scorecard for future reference.



Additional information

Students are advised to thoroughly check their results for any discrepancies. In case of errors or concerns, they can contact the university using the helpline or email support. BRABU urges students to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website for further notifications and announcements.



This marks an important academic milestone for students, enabling them to progress toward their future endeavours.