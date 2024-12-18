AP Police Constable 2024 admit card released: Direct link to download here

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has issued the admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Police Constable positions, stated a report by Money Control. Candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.



Admit card availability:

The admit cards are available for download from 3.00 pm on December 18, 2024, until December 29, 2024. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets within this timeframe.



Examination schedule:

The PMT and PET are scheduled to take place between December 30, 2024, and February 1, 2025, across all 13 erstwhile district headquarters of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for this stage of the recruitment process.



Vacancy details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,100 vacancies, including:



- 3,580 posts for Police Constable (Civil) for both men and women.



- 2,520 posts for Police Constable (APSP) exclusively for men.



How to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official APSLPRB website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.



2. Navigate to the 'Admit Card' section.



3. Enter your registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.



4. Click on the 'Submit' button to access and download your admit card.



Important instructions:

- Ensure that all details on the admit card are accurate.



- In case of any discrepancies, contact the examination authorities promptly.



- Carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID.



For further information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official APSLPRB website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.