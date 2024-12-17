“We are not criminals”: DU law students allege lathi charge, tear gas during protest for exam delay

Several law students at the Delhi University (DU) Law Faculty staged a protest in the early hours of Tuesday, December 17, demanding a 10-day extension of their semester exams. According to ANI, the students argued that classes were conducted for just 60 days — far less than the mandated 90 days — which left the syllabus incomplete.

The protest escalated when demonstrators blocked the gates, preventing the faculty, including the dean, from exiting. The Delhi Police were called in by the administration and escorted the dean and staff members out of the premises.

Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), explained to ANI, “We received a request from DU administration…students had blocked the exit. Police reached there, created a corridor, and helped them (faculty and staff) to go out.”

Banthia also confirmed that the exams, originally scheduled from December 26, have been put on hold. A committee will now determine the revised dates.

The protesting students expressed their frustration, claiming the syllabus was rushed after guest faculty were appointed late. They have requested that exams be postponed to January 10.

One student remarked, “It is the rule that in one semester there should be classes for 90 days but classes have not been held even for 60 days.”

While the protest was largely peaceful, some students alleged the police resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. “We are not criminals,” one protestor told ANI, criticising the administration’s apathy and claiming, “Whenever there is a protest, the dean goes on leave.”