UPPSC CES notification 2024 out at uppsc.up.nic.in; apply till January 17

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination 2024, stated a report by Scroll.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 604 vacancies across various engineering departments. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for the examination through the official website at https://uppsc.up.nic.in. The application process is open until January 17, 2025.

Candidates should also be aware that the last date to modify or correct the submitted application form is January 24, 2025. This recruitment provides engineers with an opportunity to secure stable and reputable positions in various government departments within Uttar Pradesh.



Prospective applicants are advised to carefully review the official notification to get detailed information about the available job vacancies, age limit criteria, pay scale, and other important guidelines.

How to apply for UPPSC CES posts 2024:



1. Visit the official website: https://uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the CES 2024 registration link.

3. Register by providing the required information and proceed with the application process.

4. Complete the application form, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

5. Finally, download and take a printout of your application form for your records and future reference.



Candidates are encouraged to apply well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical issues and ensure a smooth application process.