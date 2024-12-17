SSC MTS Result 2024
SSC MTS Result 2024EdexLive Desk
News

SSC MTS result 2024: Live updates, date, time, and how to check

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is conducted in two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes
Published on

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official SSC website.

Exam details:
- Examination period: September 30 to November 14, 2024.

- Examination mode: Computer-Based Examination (CBE) conducted in two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes.

- Negative marking: A penalty of 1 mark is applied for each incorrect answer in the second session.

Result announcement:

The SSC has not yet specified the exact date and time for the release of the results. Historically, results are declared within a month after the conclusion of the examination. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates.

How to check SSC MTS result 2024:

1. Visit the official website: Go to https://ssc.gov.in/.

2. Navigate to results: Click on the 'Result' tab located at the top of the homepage.

3. Select the relevant link: Choose the link titled 'Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2024 Candidates provisionally shortlisted to appear in Tier-2'.

4. Download the result PDF: The result will be displayed in PDF format. Download and save it for future reference.

Important notes:
- Answer key: The provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar exam was released on November 29, 2024. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections until December 2, 2024.

Vacancies: The SSC aims to fill 9,583 vacancies, 6,144 of which are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 of which are for Havaldar positions.

Selection process: For Havaldar posts, the selection process involves a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official SSC website.

SSC MTS Result
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com