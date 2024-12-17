SSC MTS result 2024: Live updates, date, time, and how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official SSC website.



Exam details:

- Examination period: September 30 to November 14, 2024.



- Examination mode: Computer-Based Examination (CBE) conducted in two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes.



- Negative marking: A penalty of 1 mark is applied for each incorrect answer in the second session.



Result announcement:

The SSC has not yet specified the exact date and time for the release of the results. Historically, results are declared within a month after the conclusion of the examination. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates.



How to check SSC MTS result 2024:



1. Visit the official website: Go to https://ssc.gov.in/.



2. Navigate to results: Click on the 'Result' tab located at the top of the homepage.



3. Select the relevant link: Choose the link titled 'Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2024 Candidates provisionally shortlisted to appear in Tier-2'.



4. Download the result PDF: The result will be displayed in PDF format. Download and save it for future reference.



Important notes:

- Answer key: The provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar exam was released on November 29, 2024. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections until December 2, 2024.



Vacancies: The SSC aims to fill 9,583 vacancies, 6,144 of which are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 of which are for Havaldar positions.



Selection process: For Havaldar posts, the selection process involves a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).



For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official SSC website.