RPSC assistant professor merit list released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check details here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the merit list for the recruitment of the post of Assistant Professor (College Education) - 2023 (Hindi), according to a report by Scroll.in.

This recruitment process is aimed at filling vacant positions in the college education sector across various departments. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination and were provisionally declared successful for the interview rounds can now check their merit list and reserve list on the official RPSC website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in



It is important to note that the interviews for these candidates were held over an extended period, from November 7, 2024, to December 13, 2024. Those who have made it to the merit list should be well-prepared for the upcoming recruitment processes and further steps.

Candidates must thoroughly review their merit placement and cross-check their details to ensure correctness.



Applicants are advised to visit the RPSC official portal to access all necessary information. The official website contains all relevant updates and links that will guide candidates through the checking and downloading process for the merit list and reserve list.



How to check the RPSC assistant professor merit list:

1. Visit the official website: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, navigate to the News and Events section.

3. Click on the Merit List and Reserve List link.

4. Find your name and details on the list.

5. Save the document and print it out for your records and future reference.



Candidates must keep a printed copy of the merit list for future interactions with recruitment authorities and examination documentation.