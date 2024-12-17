Over 13,000 posts up for grabs as SBI opens clerk recruitment for 2024

The State Bank of India (SBI) is back with a massive hiring drive for 2024, offering 13,735 vacancies for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) role. Applications officially open on December 17, 2024, and close on January 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply via the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, as reported by the Hindustan Times.
Graduates in any discipline from recognised universities are eligible. Those holding Integrated Dual Degrees (IDD) must ensure their results are declared before December 31, 2024. Age-wise, applicants must be between 20 and 28 years as of April 1, 2024 — born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004 (inclusive).
The recruitment process involves two stages:
Preliminary Exam — An online objective test for 100 marks, tentatively scheduled for February 2025.
Main Exam — Expected in March or April 2025, followed by a local language proficiency test for shortlisted candidates.
The application fee is Rs 750 for General, Other Backward Class (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, while those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen (XS), and Disabled Ex-Serviceman (DXS) categories are exempted. Payment options include debit/credit cards and net banking, reports Hindustan Times.
For candidates seeking entry into the country’s largest public sector bank, SBI’s recruitment drives are a golden opportunity. For complete details, applicants are encouraged to check the official notification.