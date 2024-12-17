NTA to no longer conduct recruitment exams starting 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently announced a significant overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency will no longer conduct recruitment exams by 2025, according to a report by Time of India.

The objective of these changes is to address the persistent issues of exam failures and malpractices while restoring trust among students. The reforms will prioritise strict security measures to safeguard question papers, implement robust protocols for test handling, and establish efficient oversight mechanisms.



Furthermore, Pradhan highlighted the need for greater transparency and fairness in the recruitment and educational assessment processes. Measures will be put in place to ensure the integrity of question papers, prevent leaks, and minimise malpractices that have undermined public confidence.

The changes also reflect the government’s commitment to creating a reliable system where aspirants can appear for exams with a fair chance of success, free from bias and corruption.



The overhaul is aimed at creating a more efficient and transparent system that prioritises merit and credibility. By ensuring a structured and foolproof system, the government seeks to improve the overall examination experience, instil confidence in aspirants, and maintain fairness across recruitment and educational assessments.