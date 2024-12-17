NEET UG changes; proposed overhaul includes a two-stage testing system

A high-level panel has recommended transformative changes to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), the national-level medical entrance exam, to ensure fairness and accessibility. This was stated in a report by Careers360.

The proposed overhaul includes a two-stage, computer-assisted testing system comprising a screening exam followed by the final test. This aims to minimise exam-related pressure and ensure that only eligible candidates proceed to the final stage.



The committee has also emphasised the need for a uniform syllabus, aligning with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) standards, to address disparities between various state education boards.

Additionally, it has suggested measures to strengthen exam security, such as enhanced biometric verification, artificial intelligence-based surveillance, and stricter protocols for handling question papers.

States are being encouraged to actively participate in the decision-making process to make the exam more inclusive and transparent.

The recommendations aim to address longstanding concerns about uniformity, inclusivity, and malpractice in medical admissions. If implemented, these reforms are expected to streamline the NEET-UG process, benefiting over two million aspirants annually.



The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Health Ministry will now deliberate on these recommendations before deciding on their implementation for the 2025 exam cycle. This move signifies a shift towards modernising India’s competitive exam framework for medical education.