Missing teen’s body found in 17 pieces after harvester accident leads to gruesome cover-up

In a disturbing case from Bahraich's Gayatri Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, the body of a 15-year-old boy, Vikram, was found dismembered and buried in 17 pieces across a field. The Times of India reports that two men, Sanjay Verma (24) and Lavkush (18), were arrested in connection with the crime on Monday, December 16.

According to Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla, the incident occurred on December 6 when Vikram was assisting Sanjay with farm work. While operating a tractor, Vikram fell into the harvester and suffered severe injuries.

Instead of providing help, Sanjay and Lavkush allegedly dragged the critically injured boy away and used the harvester to run over and further dismember him. The duo buried his body parts across the field and dumped his clothes and shoes into a pond to destroy evidence.

After Vikram went missing, his family filed a report on December 9. Investigations took a turn on December 15 when the police, led by Circle Officer Harshita Tiwari, discovered Vikram’s clothes and shoes near the pond.

Following their arrest, the accused confessed, leading police to spend an entire day recovering the buried body parts. The remains have been sent for DNA testing, with post-mortem proceedings underway.

The SP has confirmed that charges of murder and tampering with evidence have been filed. Authorities aim to fast-track the case to ensure maximum punishment, Times of India further reports.